The Christ Apostolic Church International, Bantama Central has donated alcohol sanitizers, assorted food items worth GHC40,000 and an undisclosed cash to the needy and vulnerable in the Church.

Items donated included 300 pieces of 500ml sanitizers, 60 bags of rice, 22 bags of maize, 15 boxes of mackerel and 20 boxes of Sunflower oil.

This donation has necessitated because of the partial lockdown in the Greater Kumasi Area which has affected most church members who are petty traders, apprentices, widows/widowers, and many more.

This gesture which was spearheaded by the Local Management of the Church headed by Apostle S. C. K. Akomeah, Bantama Area/Local Pastor, was to alleviate the needy and the vulnerable in the local church during this era of Coronavirus pandemic.

Apostle Akomeah added that during such critical period, the Church could not sit aloof and turned it back on the members; hence this donation.

He further stated that God requires from the Church, Philanthropists and other benevolent organizations to give to the vulnerable in the society.

The Area Head pastor of the church, therefore, entreated all and sundry to emulate this gesture and give their widows might to support the needy and the vulnerable in society during this COVID-19 era and beyond.

Lockdown extension to be decided next week

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government will determine whether or not to extend the lockdown imposed on parts of the country next week.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the president noted that the decision will largely be based on the results of the over 19,000 tests that have been conducted due to the enhanced contact tracing exercise.

He said the decision of the government on the matter will be driven by science and available data.

Akufo-Addo noted that 15,385 out of 19,276 contact persons had been reached through the enhanced contact tracing and their samples have been taken.

“This will determine our future terms of action,” he stressed.

Source: peacefmonline