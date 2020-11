53 minutes ago

Benin’s Issa Mouhamed will be in charge of Ashantigold’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round game against Salitas FC from Burkina Faso.

He will be assisted by Koudogbo Augustin Augustin Kougbemede and Lucien Todegnon Hontonnou with Djindo Louis Houngnandande as Fourth Official.

The Match Commissioner for the game is Rene Williams Sere from Côte D’Ivoire.

The match is expected to be played on November 29 at 1500hrs.