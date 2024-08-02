13 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed an experienced officiating team for the first-leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup between Ghana's Nsoatreman FC and Elect Sport of Chad.

The match is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with a kickoff time of 15:00 local time.

Officiating Team:

- Referee: Hicham Temsamani (Morocco) – An experienced referee known for his role in high-stakes matches across the region.

- Assistant Referees: Lahsen Azgaou and Zakaria Bouchtaoui (Morocco) – Both will provide crucial support to the main referee.

- Fourth Official: Kech Chaf Mustapha (Morocco) – Responsible for monitoring the sidelines and assisting the main referee.

- Match Commissioner: Alhaji Babagana Kalli (Nigeria) – Overseeing the organization and ensuring compliance with CAF regulations.

CAF’s choice of officials aims to ensure a fair and well-regulated match, with the team’s collective experience expected to contribute to a smooth and successful game.