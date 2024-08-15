1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the appointment of match officials for the CAF Champions League first leg encounter between Ghana League Champions FC Samartex 1996 and their Cameroonian opponents Victoria United of Limbe.

Referee Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti will be in charge of the match, which will be played at the Douala Stadium in Japoma on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

He will be assisted by compatriots Rachid Wais Waiss Bouraleh and Robleh Dirir Eleyeh Robleh as assistants, and Mahamoud Nasser Houssein Mahamoud as the fourth official.

The match will be under the watchful eye of the Match Commissioner, Passi Francois, from the Central African Republic.

The match will kick off at 1500 HRS.