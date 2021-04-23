3 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the 'African Super League' at its 13th Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Cairo.

The new tournament which was championed by president Patrice Motsepe would contribute to Africa's soccer becoming competitive.

At the Caf meeting in Egypt, plans for the introduction of an African Super League were announced, but no further details of the competition were given.

"Today was an endorsement of the clear understanding that this is an important competition which will benefit African football, improve the quality but also generate income - not just for those clubs and countries that are participating but also for those that aren't participating as well," Motsepe said.

"It's something that is exciting and has huge potential."

Motsepe who took office last March, assured that CAF has " observed the attempts of some big European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls ".

African soccer's governing body is looking for additional revenue and Patrice Motsepe said such a project should "contribute to African soccer becoming competitive and self-sustaining."

Motsepe added the plans would continue to be worked on by Caf's executive committee, and further information would be provided in due course.