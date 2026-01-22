1 hour ago

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been handed a two-match suspension by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following disciplinary breaches during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, in a decision that also brings heavy fines and further sanctions against Algerian football.

CAF’s Disciplinary Committee ruled that Zidane, who featured for Algeria during the tournament, was guilty of unsporting behaviour. The ban will not take immediate effect but will instead be served during Algeria’s 2027 AFCON qualifying matches.

Algeria defender Rafik Belghali was also punished, receiving a four-match suspension, with two of those games suspended. His sanction will similarly apply during the 2027 qualifiers.

Beyond individual players, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has been hit with a series of financial penalties following a catalogue of incidents during the tournament. CAF imposed a $5,000 fine after Algerian players collected five yellow cards in a single match, breaching Article 130(a) of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

More significantly, the federation was fined an additional $25,000 for misconduct by players and officials after the final whistle, behaviour CAF said was harmful to the image and integrity of the game, in violation of Articles 82 and 83.

Supporter conduct also came under scrutiny. CAF fined the FAF $5,000 for the use of smoke bombs and another $5,000 for the throwing of objects. A further $10,000 penalty was issued for security failures after fans attempted to force their way through stadium barriers.

The most severe supporter-related sanction was a $50,000 fine for offensive gestures directed at match officials, including the display of banknotes, an act CAF described as unacceptable and disrespectful.

In a statement, the Algerian Football Federation said it would immediately lodge an appeal in accordance with CAF regulations. The FAF added that it would closely follow the process, stressing its determination to defend Algerian football while respecting the established disciplinary framework.

The ruling underlines CAF’s continued push to enforce discipline on and off the pitch, as African football grapples with issues of player conduct, officiating respect and fan behaviour at major tournaments.