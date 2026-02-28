4 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a major increase in prize money for this season’s Champions League and Confederation Cup, significantly raising the financial stakes for clubs chasing continental success.

Under the new structure, winners of the CAF Champions League will receive $6 million, a substantial rise from the previous $4 million. The runners-up will earn $2 million.

‎Clubs reaching the latter stages are also set to benefit. Quarter-finalists are guaranteed $900,000, while semi-finalists will take home $1.2 million each.

‎In the CAF Confederation Cup, the champions will pocket $4 million, with the second-placed side earning $1 million.

‎The prize increase comes as both competitions approach the quarter-final phase in March, injecting fresh motivation into Africa’s elite club tournaments. CAF says the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the commercial appeal of its competitions and reward performance at the highest level.

‎For clubs across the continent, the enhanced financial rewards offer not only prestige but also vital resources that could help strengthen squads, improve infrastructure and compete more effectively on the global stage.