8 minutes ago

The CAF President announced that going forward the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final will now be played over two legs.

Last season saw for the first time the CAF Champions League finals played over one leg when WAC of Morocco played against Al Ahly in Morocco.

But CAF have decided that they will revert to the old system where the competition will be held on home and away basis.

TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 final

With the two clubs who are current title holders of the TotalEnergies Champions League (Wydad AC) and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup (RS Berkane) both coming from the same country, Morocco, the Executive Committee approved the recommendation by the CAF Interclub Committee to play the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2022 final in Morocco.