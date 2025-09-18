9 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are gearing up for a high-pressure encounter in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, where they will host Nigerian side Kwara United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

The Porcupine Warriors, two-time African champions (1970, 1983), are seeking to reclaim their status on the continental stage, having yet to win any of CAF’s revised inter-club competitions.

Ahead of the crucial first leg, Kotoko’s Communications Director, Samuel Sarfo Duku, admitted the team cannot escape the expectations that come with their name and history.

“It is Kotoko that people expect that when they go to Africa they should expect some magic, so I can tell you it is an onerous task on us,” Duku told Radio Gold.

“Of course you can’t run away from the pressure because of our stature, the name, the support base, everything. You mention our name and even the likes of Zamalek begin to shiver.”

Duku stressed the importance of home support, noting that the presence of Nigerians in Ghana could tilt the atmosphere if Kotoko fans do not turn up in large numbers.

“We need the support of all Ghanaians to fill the stadium in numbers on Sunday. Otherwise, we risk Nigerians filling the stands before us,” he warned.

Kotoko head into the tie buoyed by a 1-0 opening-day Ghana Premier League victory over former champions Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, a result they hope will inspire confidence for their continental campaign.

The return leg will take place in Ilorin, Nigeria, with aggregate winners advancing to the next round of the competition.