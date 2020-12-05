1 hour ago

It was always going to be difficult for Ashantigold to qualify for the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup having played out a goalless drawn game at home last week.

The miners have crushed out of the CAF Confederations Cup after a 2-1 defeat in the 2nd leg of the preliminary round of the competition to Burkina Faso side Salitas FC despite a spirited performance.

After a goalless drawn game last week at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, the miners have exited the competition as the Burkinabe's have progressed on a 2-1 aggregate.

The home side opened the scores in the 13th minute after Sengalese striker Boissy slotted from a pass from Eliass Dianda.

Getting to the end of the first half, chief tormentor Boissy added his second goal of the day after a pass from Omar Kabore.

The miners reacted quickly before the break as David Abagna Sadan reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time.

Ashgold huffed and puffed for the elusive equalizer that would have secured them qualification with the closest being a goal ruled out for offside from Mark Agyekum.

Salitas will face Sudanese side Alamal Atbara in the first round of the competition in late December 2020.