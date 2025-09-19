49 minutes ago

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito has indicated his plots and plans, mapped up ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Kwara United.

The Porcupine Warriors are up against the Nigerian outfit in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations inter-club competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

Kotoko qualified for the tournament after lifting their record 10th FA Cup title with Kwara United clinching their first ever Federation Cup.

Ahead of the highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup preliminary clash against Kwara United, Karim Zito, who led Dreams fc to the semifinals of the same competition in the 2023/24 season, spoke to the club’s media.

“We have mapped our strategy and I told them [players] that they should assume that Berekum Chelsea is Kwara United and how are you going to face them, so I want to see it.

“It will also help me in my changes and [for] those who are sitting on the bench and I can tell you that they are giving me a lot of lessons [of] knowing my players well to cement my plans against Kwara United,” Karim Zito told Kotoko media.

“When you look at the chances we missed [during the Top 4], it tells you that we can create more but putting the ball into the net was a little bit of a problem."

Kotoko are yet to win the revised CAF Confederation Cup and they will look to make an impact that will help them reach the group phase of the competition.