1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which has now become a part of the modern game will be in full use at the 2021 African Cup of Nations In Cameroon next year from the start of the tournament.

It will be the first time the novelty VAR will be used in the African Cup of Nations from match day one till to the final stage.

In the 2019 edition of the competition, VAR was only made available from the quarter-final up to the final game.

CAF confirmed the update on VAR usage on Monday afternoon as the readiness for the tournament gather momentum.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles benefited from the VAR decision in the Semifinal match against Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Nigeria was awarded a penalty kick after a handball was detected in the 18-yard box and Odion Ighalo duly converted the kick.

The delayed AFCON is slated to kick off on the 9th of January till 6th of February, 2022.