4 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially expanded the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to 16 teams, marking a historic step forward for the tournament’s growth and inclusivity.

Following the conclusion of the qualification process, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mali, and Egypt have been added to the final list despite not qualifying directly, based on their ranking among the highest-placed teams eliminated in the final round.

CAF’s Executive Committee approved the expansion as part of its strategic vision to strengthen the competitiveness and development of women’s football on the continent.

Qualified via Playoffs:



Morocco (Hosts)



Nigeria



Ghana



Zambia



Tanzania



Malawi



Algeria



Burkina Faso



Kenya



Cape Verde



South Africa



Senegal



Cameroon



Egypt



Ivory Coast



Mali

Tournament Details



Dates: March 17 – April 3, 2026



Host Nation: Morocco



Defending Champions: Nigeria (2024 winners)



Olympic Qualifiers: Nigeria & Zambia

CAF’s decision to align WAFCON with the men’s summer schedule created a clash with the Olympic Games, but also reflects a broader push for calendar parity and global visibility.