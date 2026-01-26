1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed its disciplinary hearing into the controversial incidents that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and hosts Morocco.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, will now be held on Tuesday after the Senegalese Football Federation formally requested more time to prepare its defence.

CAF confirmed the delay following the request, as scrutiny continues to surround a dramatic final that Senegal won 1–0 after extra time.

The match, played in Rabat, was overshadowed by a series of flashpoints, including disputed refereeing decisions and prolonged protests from Senegalese players, who briefly walked off the pitch late in the game. Those incidents prompted CAF to open disciplinary proceedings shortly after the tournament ended.

Senegal’s football authorities are understood to be keen to present a detailed response to any potential charges, arguing that the circumstances of the match and the conduct of their players must be viewed in full context.

Neither CAF nor the Moroccan Football Federation has publicly commented on the possible outcomes of the hearing, but the decision to delay underlines the sensitivity of the case and the importance attached to due process.

With emotions still running high across African football, Tuesday’s hearing is expected to be closely watched, as CAF seeks to bring clarity and closure to one of the most controversial finals in recent AFCON history.