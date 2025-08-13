16 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s home matches in the preliminary rounds of the 2025/26 CAF inter-club competitions.

With the Baba Yara Stadium currently undergoing renovation, Asante Kotoko and Bibiani GoldStars will play their home fixtures in the capital.

Kotoko have been drawn against Nigeria’s Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup, with the first leg set for September 19–21, 2025, in Accra and the return leg in Nigeria from September 26–28.

Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars will face Algerian giants JS Kabylie in the CAF Champions League on the same dates — starting at home before travelling to Algeria for the second leg.

CAF confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium, although not fully up to standard, has been given temporary approval for the preliminary stages of both competitions.