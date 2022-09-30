43 minutes ago

A star-studded list made up of former TotalEnergies African Nations Championship winners will be in Algiers, Algeria for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 final draw on Saturday night, 01 October 2022

The draw will be conducted live at Opera House of Algiers at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT/ 20h00 Cairo time/ 21h00 East African time).

The event will be live broadcast on CAF platforms and several TV stations in Africa and beyond.

The list include Mohamed Nasnoush (Libya), Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia) and Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo). The phenomena Albelmoumene Djabou (Algeria), Hytham Mustafa and Mohamed Tahir (Sudan) as well as Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu (Ghana).

For the first time,18 teams have qualified for competition scheduled for 13 January to 4 February 2023 in Algeria.

CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, members of the CAF Executive Committee, members of the Algerian government and other African football personalities are also expected to attend the prestigious ceremony.

Legends invited:

Robert Kidiaba (DR Congo): The former international goalkeeper won almost everything in the continent with DR Congo and TP Mazembe.

With the local Leopards, he won the first edition of the CHAN in 2009. During his glory years with TP Mazembe, Kidiaba won the CAF Champions League three times (2009, 2010 and 2015) and two CAF Supercups (2010 and 2011) among others.

Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia): A CHAN winner in 2011 with Tunisia, Mathlouthi also has an impressive record at club level. He won the 2007 CAF Champions League with Etoile Sportive du Sahel and CAF Confederation Cup in 2006 and 2015.

Mohamed Nashnoush (Libya): The Libyan goalkeeper made CHAN history by finishing as Man of the Match in the 2014 final won by Libya's Mediterranean Knights on South African soil.

The Libyan goalkeeper is also a regular participant in CAF interclub competitions with Al Ahli SC.

Abdelmoumene Djabou (Algeria): Djabou, who plays for ES Setif, started his career with the same club. He also played locally for MC Eulma and USM Harrach before being transferred to Europe.

He was one of the rising stars of the 2011 CHAN. He participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He is a regular participant in CAF interclub competitions.

Hytham Mostafa Karar (Sudan): He started his football career at El Amir club, then played for Hilal from 1995 to 2012. He transferred to Merrikh in 2012 and to Ahly Shandy in 2014. He was one of the rising stars of the 2011 CHAN.

Mohamad Tahir (Sudan): Another Sudanese legend is the midfielder who played in the 2008 AFCON before winning CHAN bronze medals in 2011 and 2018.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Ghana): Badu played for various Ghanaian clubs early in his career before being transferred to Europe. He played over 70 matches for the Black Stars and played in five Africa Cup of Nations and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He participated in the first edition of the CHAN in Côte d'Ivoire where they were runners up. Currently, he has returned home to play for Accra Great Olympics FC.