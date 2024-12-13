3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious 2024 CAF Awards, with an exciting lineup of top footballing talent across various categories.

The ceremony, set to take place at the Palais des Congrès in Morocco, will honor outstanding performances in African football.

Final Nominees:



Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)



Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)



Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / PSG)



Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)



Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)



Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)



Sanna Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)



Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

Men’s Player of the Year:Women’s Player of the Year:Other categories include Goalkeeper of the Year, with notable nominees such as Andre Onana (Manchester United) for the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year and Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) for the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year.

In addition, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year will feature teams like Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Al Ahly, and AS FAR.

The CAF Awards remain a prestigious event, spotlighting excellence in African football across the continent.