2 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially revealed the highly respected officiating team for the first-leg match between Nsoatreman FC from Ghana and Elect Sport from Chad in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Renowned Moroccan referee Hicham Temsamani has been appointed as the head referee for the crucial encounter.

Temsamani will be supported by his compatriots Lahsen Azgaou and Zakaria Bouchtaoui, who will serve as assistant referees.

Meanwhile, Kech Chaf Mustapha will take up the position of fourth official on the sidelines.

The match commissioner, tasked with overseeing the organization of the game, will be Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria. Kalli's wealth of experience and expertise make him well-suited for this crucial role.

The anticipated match will take place on August 18, 2024, at the revered Accra Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1500 hrs.

Football fans can look forward to an intense and fair contest, overseen by this esteemed officiating team as Nsoatreman FC and Elect Sport commence their CAF Confederation Cup journey.