The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has postponed the 2023 AFCON qualifiers that was supposed to have been played in September.

This comes after the Executive Committee of Africa's football governing body decided to reschedule the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast to 2024.

CAF's latest move will afford teams that will be playing in the AFCON ample time to prepare for the World Cup which will come off in November in Qatar.

"The postponement of the Cup of Nations offered an opportunity to reschedule the remaining qualifying matches," a document addressed to the members of the executive committee of the CAF.

"It also makes it possible to open the dates in September to international friendly matches for preparation for the World Cup.”

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Switzerland in a friendly in November as part of preparations for the World in Qatar.