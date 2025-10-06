5 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a net profit of $9.48 million for the 2023–2024 financial year, marking a major turnaround after several years of deficits and uncertainty.

The positive balance sheet stems from increased commercial revenue, new sponsorship agreements, and stricter financial management, according to CAF’s latest financial report.

Key Investments in African Football

CAF’s reinvestment strategy focused on strengthening the game across the continent:



$81 million allocated to prize money for competitions



$19 million spent on tournament organisation



$35 million invested in football development projects

These figures reflect CAF’s commitment to raising standards, supporting member associations, and enhancing infrastructure across Africa.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed optimism about the organisation’s financial trajectory, revealing that negotiations for a $1 billion long-term marketing and television deal are at an advanced stage.

“CAF’s growing financial stability will help sustain ongoing efforts to develop football infrastructure, support member associations, and enhance the quality of competitions,” Motsepe said.

What It Means for African Football

The profit signals renewed confidence in CAF’s governance and commercial direction, laying the groundwork for: