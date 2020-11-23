2 hours ago

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President and FIFA Vice President Ahmad Ahmad has been banned from all football-related activity on Monday due to financial misconduct.

World football's governing body FIFA issued the ban amid the Madagascan official's campaign to be reelected for a second four-year term as the head of his continent's confederation.

The investigation into Mr Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

But that ambition now lies in tatters after the FIFA ethics committee found "Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President."

In addition to his ban, the 60-year-old was fined €185,000 ($220,000) for "the organization and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF's dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities."

Ahmad has been blighted by corruption allegations throughout his tenure as CAF president and was detained for questioning by French authorities on the eve of the 2019 Women's World Cup over an arrangement with a sports equipment firm that appeared to have little connection with soccer.