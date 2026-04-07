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The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, is set to hold high-level talks in Senegal amid escalating tensions following the controversial decision to strip the Senegal national team of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

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‎Motsepe is expected to meet Senegal’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, as well as football federation chief Abdoulaye Fall on Wednesday, April 8, in what is being viewed as a critical diplomatic intervention.

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‎The visit follows a shock ruling by CAF’s Appeals Committee on March 17, which overturned Senegal’s AFCON triumph and awarded the 2025 title to Morocco. The decision has sparked outrage in Senegal, with authorities and football officials rejecting the verdict and vowing to challenge it.

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‎In response, the Senegalese Football Federation has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal battle. Morocco, meanwhile, is preparing to defend the ruling.

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‎The dispute has also taken on a diplomatic dimension, with tensions heightened by the detention of 18 Senegalese supporters in Morocco following incidents during the AFCON final in Rabat.

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‎CAF, in a brief statement, confirmed the upcoming visit but said further details would be provided in due course.

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‎Motsepe’s trip is widely seen as an effort to ease tensions, restore dialogue, and protect the integrity of African football at a time of growing unrest.

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‎With emotions running high and legal proceedings underway, the outcome of these talks could prove pivotal in determining whether the crisis moves towards resolution or deepens further, in what many see as a defining moment for the governance of the continental game.