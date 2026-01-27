34 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has moved to clarify the rules on goalkeepers placing towels near their goals, following a controversial incident involving Senegal and Morocco during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The issue came into sharp focus after Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy’s towel, placed close to the goal area, sparked protests from Moroccan players and ball boys, adding tension to an already heated final in which Senegal emerged 1-0 winners.

Speaking to Canal+ Sport Afrique, Olivier Safari Kabene, president of the CAF Referees’ Committee, said match officials had been given clear instructions and insisted the laws of the game leave little room for ambiguity.

“It is very simple, and we have been clear with our match officials,” Kabene said. “According to the Laws of the Game, the field of play must remain clear of any foreign objects that are not part of the players’ equipment.”

He stressed that towels do not qualify as approved equipment.

“A towel is not considered player equipment. It is not a jersey, it is not a pair of shorts, and it is not gloves,” he explained.

While acknowledging the practical reasons goalkeepers often keep towels nearby, particularly in hot or humid conditions. Kabene said their placement must not affect play.

“We understand the practical need, but these items must be kept away from the goal area. They should be placed behind the advertising boards or with the team staff,” he said.

CAF’s concern, he added, is that towels positioned inside the side netting or close to the goalpost could influence the match.

“When a goalkeeper places a towel inside the side netting or right next to the post, it can distract opponents, obscure the referee’s view of the goal line, or even interfere with the ball in certain situations,” Kabene warned.

The clarification is expected to guide referees across CAF competitions and prevent a repeat of scenes that overshadowed the AFCON final. For African football’s governing body, the message is clear: small details matter, especially on the biggest stage.