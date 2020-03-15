2 hours ago

As part of prioritizing the development of Women football at grass-root level, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has organized a successful girls U15 seven aside football competition at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Ghana was selected as a beneficiary of the girls seven aside Football program of CAF through the effort of Mr Francis Oti Akenteng, technical Director of the GFA where eight schools from across the country were selected to participate in the competition, which will later be climaxed with a sport festival for the top four schools from across the regions.

The program began with a coaching license D for sixteen teachers, two each from the selected school in Prampram which saw Coaching instructors Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, Evans Adotey, Yusif Basigi and Technical Director, Mr Francis Oti Akenteng taking participants through basic coaching skills, drills, and the developmental aspects of the game.

The trained coaches then converged back at Prampram with their various U15 girls teams to exhibit the knowledge gained earlier during the coaching course in an eight regional school competition.

It was a colorful sight to behold as the young girls, representing schools from the Upper East, Northern ,Ashanti, western, Eastern, Volta, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra regions battle each other out for top four spot in the competition.

In the end of a week long competition, Girls from Northern, Upper East, Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions emerged top four and will be back to the GSCE-Prampram in the coming weeks for the sports festival.