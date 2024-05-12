1 hour ago

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has officially revealed the dates for the Finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the 2023/24 season.

Both Finals will adhere to a home and away format and are scheduled to take place in May 2024.

The First Leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup is set for Sunday, May 12, 2024. The Second Leg will follow on the subsequent weekend, Sunday, May 19, 2024.

For the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final, the First Leg is slated for Saturday, May 18, 2024. The Second Leg will be contested on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Here are the finalized dates:

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final:

- First Leg: Saturday, May 18, 2024

- Second Leg: Saturday, May 25, 2024

TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final:

- First Leg: Sunday, May 12, 2024

- Second Leg: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Football enthusiasts can mark their calendars for these highly anticipated showdowns as the continent's top clubs vie for glory in Africa's premier club competitions.