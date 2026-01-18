2 hours ago

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has promised increased investment in referees, VAR officials and match commissioners as African football’s governing body seeks to raise standards of fairness and protect the integrity of its competitions.

In a statement released by CAF, Motsepe acknowledged disappointment over incidents that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, saying they fell short of the values the organisation wants to uphold on the continent’s biggest stage.

He said CAF would channel more resources into the training and development of match officials, including video assistant referees, to ensure decisions are made at a level comparable with the world’s leading competitions.

Motsepe also reaffirmed his respect for the independence of CAF’s judicial bodies, stressing that their rulings must be upheld as part of the organisation’s commitment to due process and accountability.

Looking ahead, the CAF President revealed that an Executive Committee meeting will be convened to review existing regulations, with a focus on strengthening disciplinary powers and introducing tougher sanctions where necessary.

The move, he said, is aimed at safeguarding the reputation of African football and ensuring the Africa Cup of Nations remains competitive, credible and respected globally.

CAF hopes the measures will help restore confidence among players, officials and supporters as the continent prepares for future international tournaments.