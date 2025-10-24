2 hours ago

Experienced Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh has cast doubt on Asante Kotoko’s chances of overturning their 1–0 first-leg deficit against Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

The Porcupine Warriors face a daunting task at the King Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Friday, October 24, needing a win to reach the group stage — a feat they’ve struggled to achieve in recent years.

“I don’t think they have a chance,” Tetteh told Radio Gold.

“If you’ve never seen such fans before, you’ll be jittery.”

Tetteh, who played for Bechem United, Hearts of Oak, Gold Stars, and King Faisal, as well as Al Hilal Obeid and Hilal Omdurman in Sudan, believes Kotoko’s youthful squad lacks the experience needed for high-pressure continental fixtures.

“Most of our players are inexperienced… that’s why I support clubs like Bibiani Gold Stars, Samartex, and Aduana — they sign experienced players.”

He added that while Hearts of Oak and Kotoko have talent, their reliance on young players often works against them in CAF competitions.

“I’m not sure Kotoko can survive, but if they do, I’ll be happy.”

With continental pedigree heavily favouring Wydad, Kotoko will need to defy history, pressure, and expectations to secure a rare North African triumph.