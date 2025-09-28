3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have advanced to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup, following a 1–0 victory over Kwara United in Abeokuta on Sunday afternoon, completing a 5–3 aggregate triumph over the Nigerian side.

The Porcupine Warriors carried a slender lead into the second leg after edging a thrilling 4–3 first-leg encounter in Kumasi. In Abeokuta, Kotoko delivered a disciplined and measured performance, with forward Hubert Gyau netting the decisive goal to silence the home crowd and seal progression.

Kotoko’s compact setup frustrated Kwara United, who had shifted the fixture from the Ilorin Sports Stadium to the MKO Abiola Stadium due to renovations. Despite opening the gates free of charge to rally support, the hosts were unable to breach Kotoko’s organized backline.

Head coach Karim Zito extended his unbeaten away record in the CAF Confederation Cup to eight matches, underscoring his tactical acumen and ability to manage high-pressure fixtures on foreign soil.

Kotoko now prepare for a blockbuster tie against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, three-time winners of the CAF Champions League and recent participants in the FIFA Club World Cup. The first leg will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the return fixture set for Casablanca in October.