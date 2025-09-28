3 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have booked a mouthwatering tie against Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round, following a 5–3 aggregate victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions sealed progression with a 1–0 win in Abeokuta on Sunday, adding to their thrilling 4–3 first-leg triumph in Kumasi. Hubert Gyau’s decisive strike and a disciplined defensive display ensured Kotoko’s safe passage to the next stage.

Wydad, fresh off their participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, bring continental pedigree and depth, while Kotoko, twice crowned African champions, are chasing their first Confederation Cup title.

Asante Kotoko will be hosting the Moroccan giants in the first leg before they travel to Casablanca to face the three-time champions of the CAF Champions League title.

This tie is more than a battle for progression—it’s a litmus test for Kotoko’s continental ambitions, offering a chance to measure themselves against elite opposition and reignite their legacy on the African stage.