Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito didn’t mince words after guiding his side to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup, taking aim at Kwara United boss Sanni Tunde following a 1–0 win in Abeokuta that sealed a 5–3 aggregate victory.

The Porcupine Warriors, who edged a thrilling 4–3 first-leg encounter in Accra, delivered a disciplined performance in Nigeria, with Hubert Gyau netting the decisive goal in the second half to silence the home crowd.

“Kwara United’s coach, who doesn’t even have a license, was talking nonsense when I beat him in Ghana,” Zito told the media.

“I taught him sense by beating him again today.”

Kotoko’s ability to manage the second leg under pressure—especially in a stadium opened free to fans to rally support—underscored Zito’s tactical maturity and his players’ composure. The win also extended his impressive record in continental away fixtures.

Kotoko now prepare for a high-stakes clash against Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, three-time CAF Champions League winners and recent FIFA Club World Cup participants. The first leg will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the return fixture set for Casablanca in October.

This tie promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the round, pitting pedigree against pedigree in a battle for continental supremacy.