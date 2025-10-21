1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign suffered an early blow last Sunday as they fell 1–0 to Wydad Athletic Club at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a second-half strike from Joseph Bakasu.

The result leaves the Porcupine Warriors with a mountain to climb in the second leg in Casablanca, but former Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo believes the tie is far from over.

“Most of the guys have not played in games like these… it’s a learning thing for them,” Akuffo told Radio Gold.

Akuffo pointed to inexperience as a key factor in Kotoko’s performance, noting that many players were making their continental debuts and may have given Wydad too much respect.

“The first fifteen minutes Kotoko were on them… we had chances but didn’t score. Wydad soaked the pressure and hit us on the counter.”

The game turned further when goalkeeper Mohammed Camara was sent off, leaving Kotoko with ten men and a tactical uphill battle.

Despite the setback, Akuffo remains optimistic:

“It’s not over for us… we just have to go into the second leg with a winning mentality.”

Kotoko will need to overcome history, as Ghanaian clubs have struggled against North African opposition in recent years — with Gold Stars suffering a 7–0 aggregate defeat to JS Kabylie in this year’s CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will now turn attention to the return leg as they travel to Casablanca to honour the second leg as they aim to overturn the 1-0 deficit on Friday, October 24.