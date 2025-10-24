2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo has dismissed fears of a heavy defeat for the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second-leg clash against Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca.

Kotoko trail 1–0 from the first leg in Accra, with the return fixture set for Friday, October 24 at the Mohammed V Stadium. The winner will advance to the group stage, but Ghanaian clubs have historically struggled in North Africa, including Gold Stars’ 7–0 aggregate loss to JS Kabylie earlier this season.

“It’s not possible,” Akuffo told Radio Gold.

“If the players — especially the defenders and attackers — remain resolute and transition well, we can stop their counterattacks and stay in the game.”

Akuffo emphasized the need for focus and structure, warning against reckless attacking that could expose the team.

“This game is very tricky… you’re down by one goal, and if you open up too much, things could go worse. But I know coach Karim Zito will do a good job.”

With continental experience heavily favoring Wydad, Kotoko will need to combine tactical discipline with attacking intent to overturn the deficit and secure a rare North African triumph.