Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito has voiced his disappointment following his side’s 1–0 defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup second-round playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors conceded early in the second half from a poorly defended corner, and suffered a further blow when goalkeeper Mohammed Camara was sent off for handling the ball outside his box. Despite a spirited effort from ten men, Kotoko couldn’t find an equaliser.

“I am now going into their psyche to see why they played the way they did… this wasn’t what I was expecting,” Zito said post-match.

Match Summary



47’: Wydad scored from a corner after Kotoko failed to clear



49 ’ : Camara sent off for a handball outside the area

Kotoko held firm but couldn’t break through Wydad’s disciplined setup

Zito’s comments suggest a deeper concern about mental readiness and execution, despite solid preparation:

“We did a lot of work and they rested well.”

Asante Kotoko will now turn attention to the reverse fixture which will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025 as the look to overturn the 1-0 deficit and hope to grab a big win which will catapult them into the next stage of the competition.

Kotoko previously eliminated Kwara United 5–3 on aggregate, showing they have the firepower — but they’ll need discipline, belief, and tactical sharpness to pull off a comeback in Casablanca.