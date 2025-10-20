27 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko will need a heroic second-leg performance in Casablanca after falling 1–0 to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match began with promise for the Ghanaian giants, who nearly took the lead within the opening 10 minutes. But that missed opportunity proved costly as Wydad grew into the game, asserting control and creating multiple chances.

Match Highlights



Mohammed Camara kept Kotoko in the game with key first-half saves



47th minute: Wydad capitalized on a poorly defended corner to score the opener



49th minut e : Camara was sent off for handling outside the box, leaving Kotoko with 10 men

Despite the setback, Kotoko held firm to avoid further goals but struggled to create chances

Kotoko’s early aggression faded under Wydad’s structured possession, giving the visitors' robust midfield the edge over the Porcupine Warriors. The red card shifted momentum decisively, forcing Kotoko into a defensive shell as they kept the momentum to remain cautious in order not to concede any more goals at home.

Wydad's composure and depth showed, but Kotoko’s resilience kept the tie alive. The Ghanaian powerhouse would have to now face a uphill test by overturning the 1-0 deficit in Casablanca in the second leg when WAC host them on October 24.