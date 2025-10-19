2 hours ago

Wydad Casablanca have touched down in Ghana ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first-leg clash against Asante Kotoko, scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Moroccan heavyweights, who landed at Kotoka International Airport early Thursday, are expected to train at the match venue on Saturday, as mandated by CAF regulations.

Kotoko’s initial request to host the match at their traditional home, the Baba Yara Stadium, was rejected by CAF, prompting a switch to Accra — a move that adds logistical and psychological layers to an already intense fixture.



Asante Kotoko: Unbeaten in the 2025/26 campaign, having eliminated Kwara United of Nigeria in the first round



Wydad Casablanca: Two-time CAF Champions League winners, aiming to return to continental group stage prominence



Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025



Kick-off: 15:00 GMT



Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

“It’s a mammoth tie,” said a Kotoko official. “We respect Wydad’s pedigree, but we’re ready to defend our turf.”With continental pride and group stage qualification on the line, this clash promises to be a tactical battle and emotional spectacle.