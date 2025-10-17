3 hours ago

Head of Player Relations at the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah, has expressed strong belief that the Porcupine Warriors can secure a favourable result against Wydad Athletic Club in their upcoming CAF Champions League preliminary round clash.

The first leg is set for Sunday, October 19, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but for Asante Kotoko, it’s a revenge. They snatched a trophy from Kotoko in 2002,” Chibsah told Asempa FM.

“Kotoko has never lost to them in 90 minutes of football… I believe Kotoko can win.”



2002 CAF Cup Final



Current Venue: Accra Sports Stadium (due to Baba Yara Stadium renovations)



Redemption Narrative: Kotoko seek to rewrite history against a familiar foe

Chibsah acknowledged the discipline and investment that define North African clubs but insisted that Kotoko’s pedigree and hunger could tilt the tie:

“WAC is beatable… Kotoko must be able to do that.”

With national pride, continental ambition, and unfinished business on the line, this clash promises to be more than just a football match — it’s a statement of intent from Ghana’s most storied club.