2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko will now host Wydad Athletic Club at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025, after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) declined the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for their CAF Confederation Cup first-leg clash.

CAF’s decision follows a facility inspection, which reportedly found that the Kumasi venue did not meet required standards for hosting continental fixtures.

“Management regrettably announces that CAF has declined the approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium,” Kotoko said in a statement on Thursday, expressing disappointment over the verdict.

Kotoko previously used the Accra Sports Stadium in their victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in the earlier round and will now return to the capital for this crucial first-leg encounter against the Moroccan giants.

CAF’s venue regulations continue to shape match logistics across the continent, with clubs required to meet strict infrastructure benchmarks for safety, broadcast, and spectator experience.