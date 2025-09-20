1 hour ago

Bibiani GoldStars’ maiden CAF Champions League campaign began with a sobering lesson in continental football as they suffered a 2–0 defeat to JS Kabylie in the first leg of their preliminary round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Despite high hopes and waived gate fees to attract local support, the Ghanaian champions struggled to impose themselves against the seasoned Algerian outfit. A sparse crowd and unfamiliar surroundings compounded their challenge, as Kabylie calmly dictated the tempo and punished GoldStars’ lack of sharpness in the final third.

JS Kabylie opened the scoring midway through the first half when Mehdi Merghem latched onto a cross from the right and finished clinically. The visitors doubled their lead in the 70th minute through Babacar Sarr, who capitalized on poor marking from a corner to tap in the second.

GoldStars created several half-chances but failed to convert, with their attacking play often breaking down under pressure. Coach Frimpong Manso’s side lacked the composure and experience needed to unlock Kabylie’s disciplined defense.

The decision to host the match in Accra—due to CAF’s rejection of Dun’s Park in Bibiani—meant GoldStars were deprived of their traditional home advantage. Even with free entry for most stands, the turnout was underwhelming, leaving the stadium atmosphere flat and favoring the visitors.

GoldStars now travel to Algeria for the return leg at the Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium on Saturday, September 27. With a two-goal deficit and Kabylie’s formidable home record, the Ghanaian side will need a near-perfect performance to overturn the tie and keep their continental dream alive.

The aggregate winner will face either East End Lions of Sierra Leone or Tunisia’s US Monastir in the next round.