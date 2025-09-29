2 hours ago

Bibiani GoldStars’ maiden campaign in the CAF Champions League came to a crushing end on Sunday, as they suffered a 5–0 defeat to Algerian giants JS Kabylie in Tizi Ouzou, sealing a 7–0 aggregate exit from the preliminary round.

Already trailing 2–0 from the first leg in Accra, the Ghana Premier League champions faced an uphill battle but endured a nightmare start when goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi turned the ball into his own net just seven minutes into the match.

Kabylie’s Ruthless Display continued when Ryad Boudebouz doubled the lead on the 29th minute, Mehdi Merghem added a third midway through the second half before Emmanuel Ankrah got sent off on the hour mark.

Kabylie exploited the numerical advantage with clinical precision, leaving GoldStars unable to recover or mount any meaningful resistance.

Kabylie continued with the dominance as they utilised their numerical advantage which saw Lahlou Akhrib and Oualid Maliki score in the 64th and 90+ minutes respectively to seal an emphatic 5-0 win at him for the Algerian side, cutting short the journey of the reigning Ghanaian champions in the continental showpiece.