17 minutes ago

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has released the official salary payment schedule for civil servants, Ghana Education Service staff, and other public sector workers on the government payroll for 2026.

In a notice issued by the Department, it outlined specific dates each month when banks are expected to begin crediting salaries, providing workers with a clear timeline for payments throughout the year.

According to the schedule, salaries for the first quarter will be paid on January 23, February 26, and March 26. Payments for April, May, and June are set for April 27, May 26, and June 26 respectively.

For the second half of the year, salaries will be credited on July 27 and August 27, followed by September 25. October and November payments are scheduled for October 26 and November 26, while the final salary for the year will be paid on December 21.

The Department noted that the stated dates represent when banks will begin processing and crediting salaries into workers’ accounts.

It further assured that any changes to the payment schedule will be communicated through official channels.

