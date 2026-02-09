The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has introduced an upgraded electronic payslip system for all government employees on the National Payroll, aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and accessibility of payroll information.
Under the new system, employees are required to log in using their National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers, ensuring that personal payroll data is secure and accurate.
Officials say the initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise government payroll management and reinforce accountability in public sector financial operations.
The upgraded system is expected to streamline access to salary details, reduce errors, and provide employees with a secure digital platform for managing their payroll information.
How to Access the Payslip System
Log on to: https://gogepayslipgh.com
Click on “Forgot Password”
Enter your employee number
Input your Ghana Card number for verification
Ghana tourism packages
Confirm your email address and edit or add your phone number (compulsory)
Adding an alternate email address is optional
Verify your phone number by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to you
Create a new password
Confirm the password
Select a security question
Provide an answer to the selected question (keep this confidential, as it will be required for future password resets)
Confirm all information on the summary page
Click the checkbox to confirm
Click the Register button to complete the sign-up process
The department also provided resources for employees to navigate the new system effectively. A detailed instructional guide is available online, and staff can contact dedicated helplines for support at 0302 354 795, 0303 547 951, 0247 360 841, 0245 211 977, and 0246 963 301.
Comments