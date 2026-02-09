4 hours ago

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has introduced an upgraded electronic payslip system for all government employees on the National Payroll, aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and accessibility of payroll information.

Under the new system, employees are required to log in using their National Identification Authority (NIA) numbers, ensuring that personal payroll data is secure and accurate.

Officials say the initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise government payroll management and reinforce accountability in public sector financial operations.

The upgraded system is expected to streamline access to salary details, reduce errors, and provide employees with a secure digital platform for managing their payroll information.

How to Access the Payslip System

Log on to: https://gogepayslipgh.com

Click on “Forgot Password”

Enter your employee number

Input your Ghana Card number for verification

Confirm your email address and edit or add your phone number (compulsory)

Adding an alternate email address is optional

Verify your phone number by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to you

Create a new password

Confirm the password

Select a security question

Provide an answer to the selected question (keep this confidential, as it will be required for future password resets)

Confirm all information on the summary page

Click the checkbox to confirm

Click the Register button to complete the sign-up process

The department also provided resources for employees to navigate the new system effectively. A detailed instructional guide is available online, and staff can contact dedicated helplines for support at 0302 354 795, 0303 547 951, 0247 360 841, 0245 211 977, and 0246 963 301.