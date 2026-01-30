3 hours ago

The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has announced the suspension of salaries for some public sector workers following a nationwide employee headcount exercise.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 30, 2026, and signed by the Head of Public Relations, Cephas Neosoo, the department confirmed that salaries for January 2026 have been paid to the majority of workers on the government payroll.

However, the salaries of 2,563 employees have been withheld on the recommendation of the Auditor-General after they failed to take part in the 2025 nationwide headcount conducted across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The CAGD advised affected staff to contact the Ghana Audit Service to verify their employment status and complete the required clearance process to facilitate the restoration of their salaries.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the timely payment of public sector salaries in line with the Public Financial Management laws.



