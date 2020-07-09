2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban played for his side Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League on Wednesday night as they could manage a 2-2 drawn game with Antalyaspor at home.

The striker played for 65 minutes and was instrumental as his side rallied from behind to take a 2-1 lead before a late goal made it 2-2.

Ekuban played for 65 minutes before making way for Nigerian International Anthony Nwakaeme before nine minutes time Antalyspor pulled parity.

The visitors took the lead in the game through Ufuk Akyol from the spot in the 8th minute before the home side drew level through Jose Sosa also from the penalty spot.

With two minutes to half- time, the home side took the lead through Jose Sosa but the home side could not hold onto the lead as Antalyspor levelled through Yekta Kurtulus.