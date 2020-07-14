2 hours ago

Caleb Ekuban was on target as Trabzonspor fell to a 2-1 defeat against Denizlispor in the Turkish Super League on Monday night at the Denizli Ataturk Stadium.

The defeat has dealt a big blow to Trabzonspor's slender hope of lifting the Turkish league title as they currently trail leaders Istanbul Basaksehir by four points with four more games to go.

Caleb Ekuban opened the scores on the 14th minute of the game for Trabzonspor with the away side going into the break with a lead.

That did not last in the second half as two goals from Hadi Sacko and Oscar Estupinan gave the home side a famous victory.

He lasted the entire duration of the game and the goal was his fifth goal of a season that has been blighted by injuries.



Caleb Ekuban has made 26 appearances for Trabzonspor this season scoring five goals in the league.