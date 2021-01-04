4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban scored for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League on Sunday afternoon.

Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 home defeat against Fatih Karagumruk in a game which was seemingly heading for a stalemate till Ekuban popped up with the decisive goal.

The first half of the game ended in a draw before the away side opened the scores through Nigerian International Anthony Nwakaeme in the 47th minute.

Trabzonspor the home side upped the ante and where asking all the questions but the equalizer arrived in the 70th minute from Jure Balkovec's goal.

It looked like the game was heading for a draw but Caleb Ekuban had other ideas as he scored the winner for the home side in the 81st minute of the game to hand his side all three points.

He was replaced in the 90th minute by Kamil Corekci.

The Ghanaian striker has scored four goals for Trabzonspor in his 10 appearances for the club in the ongoing season.