22 hours ago

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has tipped young defender Caleb Yirenkyi for a bright future, praising his rapid development at FC Nordsjælland.

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‎The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Denmark, becoming a key figure for his club with 24 starts, while contributing two goals and five assists in the top flight.

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‎Speaking in an interview with FIFA, Essien, who is part of Nordsjælland’s coaching staff highlighted the youngster’s discipline, work ethic and composure as standout qualities.

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‎“I can only say good things about him,” Essien said. “He’s such a hard-working guy. He’s very calm, very respectful, very quiet. He does his talking on the pitch, and it’s good to see him doing very well for the team.”

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‎The former Chelsea midfielder also pointed to Yirenkyi’s attitude and willingness to learn, revealing that the young player frequently seeks guidance.

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‎“He’s got his own style of play, but sometimes I see glimpses that remind me of myself when I was young,” Essien added. “He always comes to me with questions, and I try to give him the best advice and he takes it on board. Hopefully, he can be a huge player in the future.”

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‎Primarily deployed at right-back despite his midfield background, Yirenkyi has already earned 10 senior caps for Ghana and continues to grow in stature.

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‎He featured in Ghana’s recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany, as the national team builds towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎With Ghana drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama, Yirenkyi will be aiming to secure a place in the squad for the summer tournament and, if Essien’s assessment proves accurate, he could be one of the country’s standout talents for years to come.