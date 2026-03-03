Former Ghana international Michael Essien has tipped young defender Caleb Yirenkyi for a bright future, praising his rapid development at FC Nordsjælland.
The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Denmark, becoming a key figure for his club with 24 starts, while contributing two goals and five assists in the top flight.
Speaking in an interview with FIFA, Essien, who is part of Nordsjælland’s coaching staff highlighted the youngster’s discipline, work ethic and composure as standout qualities.
“I can only say good things about him,” Essien said. “He’s such a hard-working guy. He’s very calm, very respectful, very quiet. He does his talking on the pitch, and it’s good to see him doing very well for the team.”
The former Chelsea midfielder also pointed to Yirenkyi’s attitude and willingness to learn, revealing that the young player frequently seeks guidance.
“He’s got his own style of play, but sometimes I see glimpses that remind me of myself when I was young,” Essien added. “He always comes to me with questions, and I try to give him the best advice and he takes it on board. Hopefully, he can be a huge player in the future.”
Primarily deployed at right-back despite his midfield background, Yirenkyi has already earned 10 senior caps for Ghana and continues to grow in stature.
He featured in Ghana’s recent international friendlies against Austria and Germany, as the national team builds towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With Ghana drawn alongside England, Croatia and Panama, Yirenkyi will be aiming to secure a place in the squad for the summer tournament and, if Essien’s assessment proves accurate, he could be one of the country’s standout talents for years to come.
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