2 hours ago

Caleb Yirenkyi has signed a contract extension with FC Nordsjaelland, keeping him at the Danish Superliga club until summer 2030. The 19-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, who has made 29 league appearances since breaking into the first team, says he’s focused on daily improvement rather than long-term projections.

“I’m happy about the extension… I just want to continue to drive and do as well as I possibly can,” Yirenkyi told FCN.dk.

“I’m not a person who looks that far ahead — I’m taking it day by day.”

Yirenkyi’s rise has been marked by consistency, maturity, and humility, earning him six international caps for Ghana and a reputation as one of Nordsjaelland’s most trusted young midfielders.

Caleb Yirenkyi's global rankings in 2025 include being named the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Month for September, ranking fourth among U20 central midfielders in non-top-five European leagues according to a CIES Football Observatory report, and being ranked 7th among players at FC Nordsjaelland and 88th in the Superliga overall by Transfermarkt. He also received an overall rating of 71.1 in the CIES report

Yirenkyi has featured in twelve (12) Danish SuperLiga games for FC Nordsjaelland this campaign and has scored one goal and registered two assists in all.

His development continues to reflect Nordsjaelland’s deep connection with Ghana, forged through the Right to Dream Academy, which has produced stars like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah.

With his feet firmly planted and his mindset grounded, Yirenkyi is quietly building a career that could shape Ghana’s midfield future for years to come.