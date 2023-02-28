1 hour ago

Radio show host Nana Romeo has publicly criticized the Christian Council for its lack of action in upholding its duties.

In a recent outburst, he expressed his disappointment and frustration with the council's neglect of responsibilities, stating that their inaction has led to a decline in people's interest in attending church.

“I am disappointed in you. This isn't the first time. You have neglected your duties, and now people are trashing the image of Christianity.

"Because you have neglected your duties, now many people have given up on going to church because there is no wow factor in there anymore,” he said.

He further elaborated that the council's neglect has allowed for the tarnishing of the image of God, citing what he said was an appalling posture of Nana Agradaa, a fetish priestess who has now established a church.

Nana Romeo's criticisms were not limited to the Christian Council's current inaction but extended to their silence on other matters.

“You people have neglected your jobs; this time, people are tarnishing the image of God, and you guys are watching. You won't come out, and you are all quiet. I am not the judge, but God isn't happy about what you guys are doing,” he added.

After pouring out his concerns, Nana Romeo urged the Christian Council to take action and fulfil its responsibilities to prevent further damage to the image of Christianity.

He reminded them that their actions or inaction are not only accountable to humans but also to God

In recent times, Nana Agradaa has been criticised for her actions at church. Among others, she has been accused of misquoting the scriptures and subjecting Christianity to mockery with her unconventional actions in the church ranging from insults to sacking visitors.