Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has pushed back against growing calls for his removal, insisting it is too early to judge his tenure despite mounting pressure from sections of the club’s fan base.

The former Black Satellites coach has come under scrutiny following a run of inconsistent results that has left the Porcupine Warriors fifth in the Ghana Premier League, with 35 points from 21 matches.

Pressure intensified over the weekend after Kotoko were dumped out of the MTN FA Cup by Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium. A goalless draw over 90 minutes forced the Round of 16 tie to penalties, where Aduana emerged 4-2 winners, ending Kotoko’s hopes in a competition many supporters viewed as the club’s most realistic route to silverware this season.

Even before the FA Cup exit, frustration among fans had been obvious.

“Calls for my dismissal are premature,” he said. “I ask the fans to support the team as we hope to achieve our target.”

Kotoko’s league form has also raised concerns, with the Kumasi-based side currently eight points adrift of leaders Medeama SC. While the title race remains mathematically open, dropped points and missed opportunities have fuelled debate about whether the club is progressing as expected under Zito’s leadership.

The FA Cup elimination is likely to increase scrutiny on both the technical team and players, with supporters demanding a strong response in the remaining league fixtures.

Attention now turns to one of Ghana football’s biggest fixtures, as Kotoko prepare for the Super Clash against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 15, at the Baba Yara Stadium. For Zito and his squad, the encounter represents a chance to steady the ship and perhaps win back some faith from an increasingly restless fan base.