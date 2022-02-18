4 hours ago

A few weeks ago, dancehall musician Shatta Wale dragged celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah, in the mud by levelling sexual allegations against her.

He claimed that Jackie gained her wealth by sleeping with big men, his statement was hugely condemned, however, the accused never responded.

Fast forward to Thursday, February 17, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, reacting to a viral video of Shatta kissing a man tweeted that he might have smoked 'some wrong leaves'.

"E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand," the MP who is Anti-LGBTQ campaigner tweeted.

The MP's tweet attracted the wrath of the dancehall singer who rained insults and curses on him but just few hours later, Shatta Wale again tweeted that he has squashed the beef with Sam George.

“Nice one! I just spoke to Hon. Sam George. It’s all 1 love. Understanding is the key,” the singer tweeted.

Sam George also replied to Shatta Wale's tweet stating; “Nii Shatta Wale, it's all good. The beef turn burger. 1 ❤.”

Social media users who have been keenly following the banter between the two have commented that Shatta Wale was furious when the MP claimed he had smoked 'wrong leaves' but see's nothing wrong with disrespecting Jackie.

To this, Jackie Appiah deserves an apology from him over the claims that she is a 'prostitute'.

A Twitter handler, @primegyesie wrote: Nonsense talk....you dey fool make dem dey tell you aa you say what s3 disrespected....you're without sanity. You have the balls to talk about being disrespected after your stupid comments about Jackie Appiah? Tueh artiste Burna boy for whip your ass na woagyimi dodo Ebi too much."

Another, @Sark_Lawyer reacting to the actions of the singer tweeted: "Shatta Wale thought disrespecting a hard working and noble lady like Jackie Appiah will revive his career? Beyonce Koraa antumi."

Also, @MrYangMann on Twitter sent an advice to the SM boss: "I said this and I am repeating it again, if Shatta Wale was to invest the same energy he has been using to fight people like Jackie Appiah and Sam George in music career, I'm sure by now GOG album would have been out.

Below are some reactions from Twitter: